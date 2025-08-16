Prime Minister Modi Unveils Landmark Highway Projects to Decongest Delhi

In a significant move to alleviate Delhi's notorious traffic congestion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major national highway projects on Sunday, valued at approximately Rs 11,000 crore. These projects represent the Delhi segment of the expansive Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II).

According to the Prime Minister's Office, these developments are designed to vastly enhance connectivity, cut travel time, and reduce vehicular traffic in Delhi and its adjoining areas. Spanning a 10.1 km stretch, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway is built at a cost of roughly Rs 5,360 crore, promising multi-modal connectivity.

Moreover, the inauguration will also include the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan segment of Urban Extension Road-II, further connecting Bahadurgarh and Sonipat. This initiative aims to ease congestion on Delhi's inner and outer Ring Roads, paving the way for improved industrial connectivity and expedited goods movement across the region.

