Rising Youth Unemployment: A Growing Concern in China

Youth unemployment in China has increased to 17.8% in July for those aged 16-24, excluding college students, while the rate for 25-29-year-olds rose slightly. The jobless rate for 30-59-year-olds decreased to 3.9%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:15 IST
Youth unemployment in China surged to 17.8% in July, up from 14.5% the previous month, according to recent data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. This figure excludes college students.

For individuals aged 25 to 29, the jobless rate showed a modest increase to 6.9% in July from June's 6.7%.

Conversely, the unemployment rate for the 30-59 age group saw a slight decrease, falling from 4.0% to 3.9%, the statistics revealed.

