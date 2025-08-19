Rising Youth Unemployment: A Growing Concern in China

Youth unemployment in China surged to 17.8% in July, up from 14.5% the previous month, according to recent data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. This figure excludes college students.

For individuals aged 25 to 29, the jobless rate showed a modest increase to 6.9% in July from June's 6.7%.

Conversely, the unemployment rate for the 30-59 age group saw a slight decrease, falling from 4.0% to 3.9%, the statistics revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)