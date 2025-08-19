Rising Youth Unemployment: A Growing Concern in China
Youth unemployment in China has increased to 17.8% in July for those aged 16-24, excluding college students, while the rate for 25-29-year-olds rose slightly. The jobless rate for 30-59-year-olds decreased to 3.9%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
19-08-2025
Youth unemployment in China surged to 17.8% in July, up from 14.5% the previous month, according to recent data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. This figure excludes college students.
For individuals aged 25 to 29, the jobless rate showed a modest increase to 6.9% in July from June's 6.7%.
Conversely, the unemployment rate for the 30-59 age group saw a slight decrease, falling from 4.0% to 3.9%, the statistics revealed.
