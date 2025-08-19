IAEA Initiative Recycles Legacy Radium Sources for Cancer Treatment Worldwide

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is advancing a pioneering global project to safely transfer and recycle disused radium-226 (Ra-226) sources, turning once-obsolete radioactive materials into valuable feedstock for modern cancer therapies. Nearly a dozen international transfers have now been completed under the Global Radium-226 Management Initiative, launched in 2021, with recent operations in Tunisia and Brazil marking major milestones.

From Legacy Sources to Life-Saving Isotopes

Radium, first discovered by Marie and Pierre Curie at the dawn of the 20th century, was widely used for medical and industrial applications such as radiotherapy, brachytherapy, and lightning rods. However, due to safety concerns and the development of safer alternatives, radium-226 has been largely phased out, leaving disused sources securely stored but unused in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Through the IAEA initiative, these legacy sources are now being converted into actinium-225 (Ac-225), a rare and highly effective radioisotope used in targeted alpha therapy (TAT), an advanced cancer treatment capable of destroying tumor cells with high precision while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

“National authorities’ commitment contributes to building strong safety and security practices for disused radium sources,” said Olena Mykolaichuk, Director of the IAEA’s Division of Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Waste Technology. “Their collaboration is crucial for transforming these old sources into powerful new tools against cancer.”

Tunisia and Brazil Lead Latest Transfers

In Tunisia, more than 100 disused radium sources — including 50 brachytherapy needles, tubes from the Oncology Institute of Tunis, and 75 foils formerly used in lightning rods — were successfully transferred to the United States in June 2025. The operation, coordinated by the National Centre for Radiation Protection (CNRP) with IAEA support, followed strict international safety protocols, with no contamination detected at any stage.

“This successful transfer was possible thanks to coordination among the CNRP, Ministry of Health, local logistics, customs, airport staff, and the IAEA,” said Latifa Ben Omrane, Director General of the CNRP.

In Brazil, preparations were finalized for the transfer of nearly 400 radium-226 sources, including three historically significant sources personally donated by Marie Curie to a Brazilian university hospital in 1926. These were conditioned by staff from Brazil’s Nuclear Technology Development Centre (CDTN) in collaboration with an American radiopharmaceutical company. The shipment to the United States is planned for August 2025.

“This effort provides valuable raw materials for producing new tools for cancer treatment,” said Francisco Rondinelli, Director General of Brazil’s National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN). “It is an excellent example of the circular economy in nuclear applications.”

Building Global Partnerships for Safer Futures

The initiative demonstrates the power of international collaboration, bringing together governments, regulatory agencies, technical experts, and private sector companies. By removing and recycling radium sources, the project not only reduces long-term radiological risks but also strengthens the global supply of actinium-225, which is in extremely short supply relative to demand for new cancer therapies.

Several more transfers are planned throughout 2025 from countries including Croatia, the Dominican Republic, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Zimbabwe.

A Legacy Transformed

The recycling of radium sources once used in early medical research is a striking example of science’s evolving legacy. More than 80 years after Marie Curie’s visit to Brazil, her donated sources will now contribute to cutting-edge cancer treatment research benefiting patients worldwide.

By turning radioactive relics into life-saving medicine, the IAEA’s Global Radium-226 Management Initiative represents a model of sustainability, safety, and innovation in nuclear science — ensuring that yesterday’s discoveries continue to serve humanity in the fight against cancer.