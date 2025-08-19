Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Claims Life in Maharashtra

In a tragic incident following heavy rains, a 75-year-old woman named Vitha Motiram Gaikar lost her life when a landslide demolished her house in Maharashtra's Raigad district, according to local police reports.

The landslide occurred in the early hours at Mithekhar village located in Murud tehsil, prompting a swift response from Murud's tehsildar and local disaster management teams who rushed to the site to initiate rescue operations.

In light of this incident, district authorities have issued a warning, urging all residents in areas prone to landslides to implement necessary precautionary measures to avoid future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)