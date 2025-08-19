Tragedy Strikes in Malabar Hill: Security Guard Killed in Wall Collapse
In South Mumbai's Malabar Hill area, a security guard named Satish William Tirki tragically died when a compound wall collapsed on him amid heavy rainfall. The incident, occurring near Hyderabad Estate, prompted an immediate response, but Tirki was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in South Mumbai, a security guard lost his life when a compound wall collapsed amid torrential rains in Malabar Hill.
The accident happened around 11 am on Monday near Hyderabad Estate. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Satish William Tirki, was a native of Jharkhand working at a local residential complex.
Despite the quick intervention by fire brigade personnel who rushed him to Nair Hospital, Tirki was declared dead upon arrival. Officials have registered an accidental death case at Malabar Hill Police Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heavy rains, landslides hamper rescue efforts in northern Indian state, dozens missing
Rivers, dams swell after heavy rains; IMD issues ''red alert'' in four Kerala districts
Controlled Water Release at Pong Dam Amidst Heavy Rains
Kedarnath Yatra Suspended: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert in Uttarakhand
IMD Issues Red Alert for Telangana: Heavy Rains Expected