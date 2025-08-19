Tragedy Strikes in Malabar Hill: Security Guard Killed in Wall Collapse

In a tragic incident in South Mumbai, a security guard lost his life when a compound wall collapsed amid torrential rains in Malabar Hill.

The accident happened around 11 am on Monday near Hyderabad Estate. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Satish William Tirki, was a native of Jharkhand working at a local residential complex.

Despite the quick intervention by fire brigade personnel who rushed him to Nair Hospital, Tirki was declared dead upon arrival. Officials have registered an accidental death case at Malabar Hill Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)