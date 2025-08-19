Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Malabar Hill: Security Guard Killed in Wall Collapse

In South Mumbai's Malabar Hill area, a security guard named Satish William Tirki tragically died when a compound wall collapsed on him amid heavy rainfall. The incident, occurring near Hyderabad Estate, prompted an immediate response, but Tirki was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The accident happened around 11 am on Monday near Hyderabad Estate. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Satish William Tirki, was a native of Jharkhand working at a local residential complex.

Despite the quick intervention by fire brigade personnel who rushed him to Nair Hospital, Tirki was declared dead upon arrival. Officials have registered an accidental death case at Malabar Hill Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

