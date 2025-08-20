Left Menu

Montmartre: Struggling Under the Weight of Overtourism

The picturesque Montmartre in Paris, once a village-like haven, now struggles under untamed tourism. Residents like Olivier Baroin are displaced as local shops close, replaced by tourist trinkets. Amid crowded streets and soaring visitor numbers, the area risks losing its authentic charm and community spirit.

A once idyllic Montmartre, in the heart of Paris, finds itself saturated by unrelenting tourism. Oliver Baroin, a long-time resident, is disheartened by the village's transformation and the resulting displacement of locals, prompting him to move.

The mounting pressures of overtourism have led to the closure of traditional shops, replaced by souvenir stalls and cafes sprawling into the narrow streets. Streets designated as pedestrian-only have exacerbated mobility challenges for people like Baroin, who relies on vehicle access due to his disability.

The situation in Montmartre echoes broader European trends. Cities like Barcelona and Venice have also grappled with tourist influxes, sparking local unrest and calls for regulation. As global tourism rises, iconic cities face an urgent question: Can they preserve their essence while accommodating millions of visitors?

