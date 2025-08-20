The Shade Dilemma: How Trees Are Political Pawns in Madrid's Heatwave

As Madrid grapples with a historic heatwave, a stark difference in temperatures can be observed between treeless and leafy areas in its impoverished Puente de Vallecas district. Recordings show 41.4 degrees Celsius in one street section compared to 38.6 Celsius where trees provide shade.

Scientific studies highlight trees' role in mitigating heatwaves, a pressing need as climate change continues to raise temperatures in Spain. Local activists criticize Madrid's dwindling tree cover in poorer neighborhoods and urge the mayor for more plantings.

Political tensions have arisen as Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida clashes with environmental groups over urban development plans that threaten trees. Data show a slight increase in overall tree numbers, but reports of significant loss in southern areas, particularly Puente de Vallecas, persist.

