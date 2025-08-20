Left Menu

The Shade Dilemma: How Trees Are Political Pawns in Madrid's Heatwave

In Madrid's sweltering heat, trees significantly reduce temperatures in Puente de Vallecas. While global warming exacerbates heatwaves, activists urge the mayor to increase tree cover in poorer areas. Despite plans to plant more trees, political clashes and urban development threaten the city's green efforts, affecting residents' health and well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Madrid grapples with a historic heatwave, a stark difference in temperatures can be observed between treeless and leafy areas in its impoverished Puente de Vallecas district. Recordings show 41.4 degrees Celsius in one street section compared to 38.6 Celsius where trees provide shade.

Scientific studies highlight trees' role in mitigating heatwaves, a pressing need as climate change continues to raise temperatures in Spain. Local activists criticize Madrid's dwindling tree cover in poorer neighborhoods and urge the mayor for more plantings.

Political tensions have arisen as Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida clashes with environmental groups over urban development plans that threaten trees. Data show a slight increase in overall tree numbers, but reports of significant loss in southern areas, particularly Puente de Vallecas, persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

