Tourism Resilience: Japan's Record Arrivals Amidst Adversities

Japan continues to ride the wave of tourism success as July set a record with 3.43 million foreign visitors, marking a 4.4% increase despite significant challenges.

Visitor numbers from Hong Kong fell by 36.9% and from South Korea by 10.4%, largely due to flight disruptions caused by typhoons and social media-fueled fears over potential earthquakes.

Nevertheless, the weak yen attracted more tourists from mainland China, up 25.5%, and the U.S., up 10.3%, sustaining Japan's momentum in tourism growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)