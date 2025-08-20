Tourism Resilience: Japan's Record Arrivals Amidst Adversities
Japan's tourism reached a record 3.43 million visitors in July, despite decreased arrivals from Hong Kong and South Korea due to typhoons and earthquake concerns. A weak yen boosted visitors from China and the U.S., resulting in a significant overall increase in foreign tourist numbers.
Japan continues to ride the wave of tourism success as July set a record with 3.43 million foreign visitors, marking a 4.4% increase despite significant challenges.
Visitor numbers from Hong Kong fell by 36.9% and from South Korea by 10.4%, largely due to flight disruptions caused by typhoons and social media-fueled fears over potential earthquakes.
Nevertheless, the weak yen attracted more tourists from mainland China, up 25.5%, and the U.S., up 10.3%, sustaining Japan's momentum in tourism growth.
