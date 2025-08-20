Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Central Delhi Claims Three Lives

In a tragic incident near Sadbhavna Park, central Delhi, three workers lost their lives when a building collapsed on Wednesday. The deceased include Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq, as confirmed by officials on site.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan, injured individuals have been transported to LNJP Hospital while rescue teams, including civic authorities like DDMA, continue their efforts. Legal proceedings will commence after a comprehensive investigation.

The collapse, reported at 12.14 pm, prompted immediate response with four fire tenders arriving swiftly. Although three individuals were rescued from the wreckage, the cause remains unknown as rescue operations continue.

