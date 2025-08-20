Cloudburst Catastrophe in Kishtwar: A Community's Resilience
A cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district led to tragic flash floods, resulting in 65 confirmed deaths and over 100 injuries. Rescuers are racing against time to find 39 missing individuals, while authorities coordinate extensive relief operations and evaluate the affected community's pressing needs.
The search for missing victims continued for a seventh consecutive day in the cloudburst-stricken village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Led by Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti, the rescue operation involves various agencies, as 65 fatalities and 39 missing persons are yet to be accounted for.
The calamity struck on August 14 during the Machail Mata pilgrimage, devastating the area's infrastructure. Rescuers are working tirelessly along a 22-km stretch utilizing heavy machinery and sniffer dogs to locate the missing. They are assisted by police, army, and various emergency response teams.
In coordination meetings, officials stress a synchronized response to effectively manage rescue efforts. With disrupted religious activities, including the annual yatra, the focus remains on immediate relief for affected families and reconstruction efforts, including building essential infrastructure like the Bailey bridge over Chisoti nullah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
