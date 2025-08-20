PM Modi Boosts Kolkata Connectivity with Landmark Metro Projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 5,200 crore in Kolkata, including metro stretches and an elevated corridor, on August 22. These initiatives aim to significantly enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and improve access for commuters in the city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to revolutionize Kolkata's transportation network with an ambitious inauguration of metro projects and an elevated corridor, collectively valued at Rs 5,200 crore. This substantial investment underscores the government's commitment to enhancing urban mobility and infrastructure in the bustling metropolis.
Modi will inaugurate three strategic metro stretches, significantly cutting travel time across Kolkata's key locations. The new routes promise a seamless link between Howrah, Sealdah, and the city's IT hub at Sector 5, directly benefiting lakhs of daily commuters. Additionally, the metro will offer direct access to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.
The Prime Minister's visit highlights the transformative impact these projects are poised to have on daily commuting and festival tourism, coinciding with the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. Enhanced metro connectivity will provide unprecedented access to the city's vibrant cultural spots, ensuring both locals and visitors enjoy a smoother travel experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
