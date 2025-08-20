Freedom from Waste: Delhi's Cleanliness Revolution

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister, Ravinder Indraj Singh, spearheaded a notable cleanliness drive in the Bawana JJ Colony on Wednesday. He urged residents to embrace the 'Freedom from Waste for Delhi' initiative by actively participating in responsible waste disposal practices. This campaign, Singh noted, marks a pivotal shift in viewing waste as a potential avenue for growth rather than a mere challenge.

Highlighting the transformational use of waste, Singh explained that refuse is now being converted into electricity, fuel, and even construction materials. This innovation was recently demonstrated with the inauguration of the Urban Extension Road, built using waste-based materials. The minister emphasized that waste-to-energy plants in Delhi are set to play a crucial role in reducing pollution, enhancing power production, and contributing to infrastructural development by providing fuel for both households and vehicles.

Minister Singh called upon residents to refrain from disposing of waste improperly and to use designated dustbins and municipal collection services. He especially urged students to act as 'ambassadors of cleanliness', fostering community awareness. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi's efforts are aligned with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, aiming to evolve into a significant public movement for making Delhi a cleaner, healthier, and more developed capital.

