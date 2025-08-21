Left Menu

Global Health News: Surprises, Strategies, and Setbacks

Current health news highlights several impactful events. Viking Therapeutics' weight-loss pill trials disappoint, resulting in a 41% stock drop. Indian ministers suggest tax exemptions on insurance premiums to stimulate the economy. China's Bio-Thera licenses arthritis drug rights to Germany's STADA. EliseAI raises $250M to expand in healthcare automation.

Updated: 21-08-2025 10:26 IST
In recent health developments, Viking Therapeutics' weight-loss trial results fell short of expectations, causing a 41% drop in share prices. The pill helped patients lose 12.2% of their body weight on average, as opposed to the expected 15%.

An Indian panel has proposed exemptions on health and life insurance taxes to stimulate the economy, following Prime Minister Modi's GST cuts amidst trade tensions.

In other global health news, China's Bio-Thera Solutions has signed a deal granting Germany's STADA commercialization rights for its arthritis drug, highlighting a significant international collaboration.

