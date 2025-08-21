Global Health News: Surprises, Strategies, and Setbacks

In recent health developments, Viking Therapeutics' weight-loss trial results fell short of expectations, causing a 41% drop in share prices. The pill helped patients lose 12.2% of their body weight on average, as opposed to the expected 15%.

An Indian panel has proposed exemptions on health and life insurance taxes to stimulate the economy, following Prime Minister Modi's GST cuts amidst trade tensions.

In other global health news, China's Bio-Thera Solutions has signed a deal granting Germany's STADA commercialization rights for its arthritis drug, highlighting a significant international collaboration.