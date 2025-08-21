Left Menu

Town Planners Demand Government Action for Regulatory Norms

Town planners protested at Jantar Mantar demanding regulatory norms from the Central government. They highlighted the absence of a Town Planners Act in India and urged immediate action. Akash Jha, Voice of Planners convenor, threatened a march to Parliament if their demands were unmet, including filling vacant positions and establishing a National Council for Urban Research.

Town planners staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, urging the Central government to implement regulatory norms for their sector.

Protestors highlighted the lack of a Town Planners Act and described the development of cities without their expertise as incomplete. Akash Jha, convener of 'Voice of Planners', stated, "If our demands are ignored, thousands of town planners will march towards Parliament."

The demonstrators wielded placards demanding the filling of vacant positions nationwide and the creation of a National Council for Urban Research to enhance urban planning strategies.

