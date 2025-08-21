Left Menu

Jammu Development Authority's Bold Stand Against Land Encroachers

The Jammu Development Authority launched a large-scale operation against land encroachers, dismantling 20 illegal structures over 13 acres in Jammu city. The effort, led by Vice Chairman Rupesh Kumar, reclaimed 110 kanals of prime land. Measures are in place to prevent further encroachment as JDA promises strict legal action.

Updated: 21-08-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:27 IST
In a decisive move, the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) launched an extensive campaign against land encroachment in Jammu city, dismantling 20 illegal structures on a 13-acre expanse.

Led by Vice Chairman Rupesh Kumar and in collaboration with district administration, the action retrieved about 110 kanals of land, bolstering JDA's authority.

The initiative was supported by a heavy police presence, ensuring the operation's success despite efforts to disrupt. Illegal constructions in Sidhra, Majeen, and Rangoora were targeted, with a strong warning of legal consequences for encroachers.

