Jammu Development Authority's Bold Stand Against Land Encroachers

In a decisive move, the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) launched an extensive campaign against land encroachment in Jammu city, dismantling 20 illegal structures on a 13-acre expanse.

Led by Vice Chairman Rupesh Kumar and in collaboration with district administration, the action retrieved about 110 kanals of land, bolstering JDA's authority.

The initiative was supported by a heavy police presence, ensuring the operation's success despite efforts to disrupt. Illegal constructions in Sidhra, Majeen, and Rangoora were targeted, with a strong warning of legal consequences for encroachers.

(With inputs from agencies.)