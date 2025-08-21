Blaze Erupts at Delhi Factory, Forces Urgent Response
A fire occurred at a factory in Udyog Nagar, outer Delhi, leading to the deployment of eight fire tenders by the Delhi Fire Services. The incident was reported at 9:21 pm, with firefighting efforts continuing as authorities awaited more information.
In a dramatic turn of events, a fire erupted at a factory located in outer Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Thursday night.
The Delhi Fire Services acted swiftly, dispatching eight fire tenders to the site following an emergency call received at 9:21 pm.
As firefighting efforts continue, authorities are eagerly awaiting further updates on the situation.
