Debris-Induced Yamuna Lake Triggers Evacuations in Uttarkashi
A rain-fed stream in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, led to debris obstructing the Yamuna River's flow, forming an artificial lake. Authorities evacuated nearby areas, relocating 150 people. Teams from various departments managed the crisis, and water receded after the debris was cleared.
The Yamuna River's flow was obstructed by debris from a rain-fed stream in Syanachatti, Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, forming a temporary lake. This blockage led to the evacuation of nearby houses and hotels, with 150 residents being moved to safer locations.
A combined team, including the SDM of Barkot, and personnel from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and local department officials, worked continuously on site to address the emergency situation. Flooding from the lake reached the upper levels of nearby buildings.
Residents in Ojri, Pujargaon, Pali, Kharadi, and Kuthnor were advised to stay vigilant and avoid the river. The obstruction resulted from a cloudburst on June 28, leading to panic as waters rose. Thankfully, water levels decreased after debris removal.
