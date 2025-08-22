Supreme Court Adjusts Ruling on Stray Dogs Amid Public Outcry
India's Supreme Court revised its ruling on stray dogs, allowing their release post-sterilisation and immunisation due to backlash from animal lovers. Critics highlighted the lack of shelters, leading to protests. The revised decision exempts aggressive dogs and aims to make a nationwide policy soon.
In response to significant public backlash, India's Supreme Court on Friday altered its previous directive regarding Delhi's stray dogs. The court now mandates that dogs captured be released after undergoing sterilisation and immunisation, a shift from its initial plan to relocate all dogs to shelters.
The initial order incited protests from animal rights advocates and led to online petitions demanding the decision's reversal. Critics, including political figures such as opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, argued the implementation of such a widespread relocation was impractical.
The revised ruling permits the release of non-aggressive dogs while planning a broader policy encompassing all of India. This decision aims to balance public safety with humane treatment of animals, encouraging adoption and sterilisation.
(With inputs from agencies.)