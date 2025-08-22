Left Menu

Balcony Collapse Sparks Urgent Evacuation in Thane's Aging Building

A balcony in a 40-year-old Thane building collapsed, causing evacuations but no casualties. The structure requires urgent repairs. Emergency services responded swiftly, creating a hazard zone and relocating residents to a nearby school. Ground floor shops have been closed temporarily as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident in Thane city, a portion of a balcony in a 40-year-old residential building collapsed, sparking an immediate evacuation on Friday.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported despite the collapse in Kisan Nagar, Wagle Estate, where the four-storey Panchsheel Niwas Building, classified as C2A, demands urgent structural repairs.

Emergency services, including fire and police, converged quickly with equipment to secure the area. Residents, numbering 60 to 70, were relocated to a nearby school, and shops on the ground floor were shuttered temporarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

