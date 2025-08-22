Balcony Collapse Sparks Urgent Evacuation in Thane's Aging Building

In a dramatic incident in Thane city, a portion of a balcony in a 40-year-old residential building collapsed, sparking an immediate evacuation on Friday.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported despite the collapse in Kisan Nagar, Wagle Estate, where the four-storey Panchsheel Niwas Building, classified as C2A, demands urgent structural repairs.

Emergency services, including fire and police, converged quickly with equipment to secure the area. Residents, numbering 60 to 70, were relocated to a nearby school, and shops on the ground floor were shuttered temporarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)