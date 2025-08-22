Strengthening Borders: Project Vartak's Strategic Roads Insight

Jitendra Prasad, the Additional Director General of Border Roads, concluded a thorough week-long inspection of the Border Roads Organisation's (BRO) pivotal projects under Project Vartak. His visit underscored the crucial role of improved road connectivity in fostering socio-economic advancement in border areas as well as bolstering India's defense readiness.

Prasad pointed out that the development of roads in Arunachal Pradesh's remote regions will significantly enhance access to essential services like healthcare and education while simultaneously stimulating local trade and tourism. He commended the Project Vartak teams for their dedication to maintaining crucial border roads amid challenging terrains and harsh climates.

The inspection covered major routes in West Kameng and Tawang districts, where Prasad assessed the strategic significance of projects like the Dirang Bypass and the Pinjoli bridge. Offering guidance to field teams, Prasad reiterated the BRO's commitment to ensuring all-weather connectivity in these border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)