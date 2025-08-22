Left Menu

Strengthening Borders: Project Vartak's Strategic Roads Insight

The Additional Director General of Border Roads, Jitendra Prasad, finished a week-long review of Project Vartak in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the importance of road connectivity for socio-economic growth and defense. Improvements will enhance healthcare, education, trade, and tourism in remote areas, with key projects boosting strategic and local transit routes.

Updated: 22-08-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:54 IST
Strengthening Borders: Project Vartak's Strategic Roads Insight
Jitendra Prasad, the Additional Director General of Border Roads, concluded a thorough week-long inspection of the Border Roads Organisation's (BRO) pivotal projects under Project Vartak. His visit underscored the crucial role of improved road connectivity in fostering socio-economic advancement in border areas as well as bolstering India's defense readiness.

Prasad pointed out that the development of roads in Arunachal Pradesh's remote regions will significantly enhance access to essential services like healthcare and education while simultaneously stimulating local trade and tourism. He commended the Project Vartak teams for their dedication to maintaining crucial border roads amid challenging terrains and harsh climates.

The inspection covered major routes in West Kameng and Tawang districts, where Prasad assessed the strategic significance of projects like the Dirang Bypass and the Pinjoli bridge. Offering guidance to field teams, Prasad reiterated the BRO's commitment to ensuring all-weather connectivity in these border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

