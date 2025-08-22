Left Menu

Shivakumar's Roadmap to Reinvent Bengaluru: Tackling Potholes and Garbage Woes

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar addresses criticism on Bengaluru's pothole issues, proposing both temporary fixes and a comprehensive Rs 9,200 crore road development plan. Highlighting a persistent garbage problem with alleged mafia involvement, Shivakumar introduces technology-driven disposal solutions and strategic waste management projects for the city.

Updated: 22-08-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:42 IST
Shivakumar's Roadmap to Reinvent Bengaluru: Tackling Potholes and Garbage Woes
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has responded to public criticism concerning the pervasive pothole issue in Bengaluru. Speaking at the Assembly, he acknowledged the concerns raised by citizens, including MLAs and family members, and revealed steps being undertaken to address the problem.

Efforts to tackle the pothole predicament include identifying 10,000 locations with 5,377 already repaired. Shivakumar announced a Rs 9,200 crore initiative for both temporary and permanent road improvements, highlighting a major white-topping project encompassing 632 km of arterial roads to ensure longevity.

On the waste management front, Shivakumar accused prior administrations of mismanagement and cited mafia influences. However, he outlined plans to establish garbage disposal units around Bengaluru, equipped with technology to convert waste into electricity and gas, with successful models already present in Delhi.

