Shivakumar's Roadmap to Reinvent Bengaluru: Tackling Potholes and Garbage Woes

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has responded to public criticism concerning the pervasive pothole issue in Bengaluru. Speaking at the Assembly, he acknowledged the concerns raised by citizens, including MLAs and family members, and revealed steps being undertaken to address the problem.

Efforts to tackle the pothole predicament include identifying 10,000 locations with 5,377 already repaired. Shivakumar announced a Rs 9,200 crore initiative for both temporary and permanent road improvements, highlighting a major white-topping project encompassing 632 km of arterial roads to ensure longevity.

On the waste management front, Shivakumar accused prior administrations of mismanagement and cited mafia influences. However, he outlined plans to establish garbage disposal units around Bengaluru, equipped with technology to convert waste into electricity and gas, with successful models already present in Delhi.

