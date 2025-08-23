Rao Inderjit Singh Unveils Major Developments in Manesar

In a significant move, Union minister and Gurgaon MP, Rao Inderjit Singh, launched development projects worth several crores at the Manesar Municipal Corporation office in IMT Sector-8 on Friday.

During his visit, Singh inaugurated the office of Manesar Mayor Indrajit Kaur Yadav and conducted a meeting with councillors and corporation officials. He emphasized strict action against any illegal colonies in the Manesar area, underscoring that they will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The sewer water issue, particularly affecting builder areas, was raised by Mayor Yadav, who suggested forming a joint task force with the Municipal Corporation, Pollution Control Board, and DTP department. Singh also reviewed the under-construction toll plaza at Panchgaon Chowk, issuing directives for its relocation.

