Rao Inderjit Singh Unveils Major Developments in Manesar

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh inaugurated significant development projects in Manesar. He warned against illegal colonies and discussed sewer issues with officials. Singh also addressed the construction of a toll plaza at Panchgaon Chowk, providing directives for its relocation.

Updated: 23-08-2025 01:14 IST
Rao Inderjit Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Union minister and Gurgaon MP, Rao Inderjit Singh, launched development projects worth several crores at the Manesar Municipal Corporation office in IMT Sector-8 on Friday.

During his visit, Singh inaugurated the office of Manesar Mayor Indrajit Kaur Yadav and conducted a meeting with councillors and corporation officials. He emphasized strict action against any illegal colonies in the Manesar area, underscoring that they will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The sewer water issue, particularly affecting builder areas, was raised by Mayor Yadav, who suggested forming a joint task force with the Municipal Corporation, Pollution Control Board, and DTP department. Singh also reviewed the under-construction toll plaza at Panchgaon Chowk, issuing directives for its relocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

