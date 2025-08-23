Left Menu

Flash Floods in Chamoli: Rescue Efforts Intensify Amidst Devastation

Heavy rain in Chamoli district caused significant flooding and debris deposition, affecting homes and markets. Two individuals are missing; major roads are blocked. Relief efforts are underway with disaster response teams facing challenges due to infrastructure damage. Schools remain closed amid ongoing safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Severe overnight rain in Tharali town, Chamoli district, has led to heavy flooding, causing widespread debris deposition at local homes and markets, authorities reported Saturday.

A once-dry canal, Tunri Gadhera, overflowed with rainwater, also sending debris into the tehsil office before merging with the Pindar River. Two individuals have been reported missing in the affected Sagwara and Chepdon market areas, including a 20-year-old woman named Kavita.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sadness over the situation as rescue efforts ramp up. Despite challenges like blocked roads, relief camps are being established to assist affected residents, with all local schools closed for safety. The community is still recovering from a recent cloudburst in Uttarkashi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

