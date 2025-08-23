Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Rain-Related Incidents Claim Lives in Reasi and Kathua

Two fatalities and several injuries were reported in Reasi and Kathua districts due to rain-related incidents. Shahbaz Ahmad died in a landslide in Reasi, while Ravi drowned in flash floods in Kathua. Additionally, a bus accident in Jammu injured at least 20 people, with conditions described as serious for four.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:25 IST
Two individuals lost their lives, and others sustained injuries in two separate weather-induced incidents in Reasi and Kathua districts on Saturday morning, officials confirmed.

Shahbaz Ahmad, from Jamlan village, died, and two more were injured when a landslide struck their truck near Malai Nallah in Reasi district, according to officials. Javed Ahmad and Abdul Gani were promptly moved to a hospital following prompt rescue operations.

Another person, identified as Ravi, succumbed to flash floods while traversing an overflowing stream near Dreamland Park in Kathua district. Authorities retrieved his body with the help of a joint rescue team consisting of the State Disaster Response Force and police. Meanwhile, a bus carrying about 20 passengers overturned near a bridge in Arnia, Jammu, resulting in multiple injuries, with four individuals reported in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

