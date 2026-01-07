Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Skill Surge: Empowering the Future Under Dravidian Model

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin praised Tamil Nadu's skill development initiatives during the Tamil Nadu Skill Competition 2025. Highlights include job melas with top companies and free laptops for students. CM Stalin inaugurated development projects in Kallakurichi, emphasizing inclusive growth under Dravidian governance while criticizing BJP-ruled states.

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin celebrated the achievements of the Tamil Nadu Skill Competition 2025 winners in an event that underscored the state government's dedication to student employability through comprehensive skill development programs. Stalin revealed that over 1,200 students have already secured employment and announced plans for more than 100 job fairs by June featuring notable companies like Infosys, Tata, and TVS. Additionally, a new free laptop scheme has been initiated by Chief Minister MK Stalin to support students further.

In a strong public address, MK Stalin inaugurated a slew of development projects in Kallakurichi, valued at over Rs 1,700 crore, marking the state's commitment to inclusive growth. Critiquing the BJP, Stalin painted a stark contrast between Tamil Nadu's progress and other BJP-ruled states, emphasizing that Tamil Nadu under the Dravidian model remains unshaken by religious divisions. The projects include welfare assistance, new infrastructures, and efforts to boost industries and education.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the achievements of Tamil Nadu's welfare initiatives, which benefit women, students, and the workforce significantly. The state has made strides in industrial growth, education, and public transport, attracting extensive foreign investment. With novel endeavors like nutritional programs for children and enhanced public facilities, Tamil Nadu continues to rise as a benchmark for inclusive and peaceful development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

