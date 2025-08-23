Delhi's Pipeline Overhaul: Ensuring Clean Water for Bawana

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister, Ravinder Indraj Singh, has revealed plans targeted at dramatically improving the area's water supply infrastructure.

During the inauguration of a new water pipeline project in Bawana, Singh identified aging pipes, some over 35 years old, as major hindrances to effective water provision.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated that solutions to water supply issues be prioritized, emphasizing clean drinking water access and consistent electricity for all Delhi's villages and JJ clusters.

