Cross-Border Collaboration: Assam and Nagaland Unite for Ecological Restoration

Assam and Nagaland are collaborating on a plantation drive in the Rengma Reserve Forest, pending approval from Nagaland's CM. Discussions emphasized joint efforts for ecological restoration and maintaining the status quo along the disputed border. The initiative highlights cross-state cooperation for forest conservation and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:17 IST
  • India

A plantation drive in Assam's Rengma Reserve Forest has been postponed to secure the go-ahead from Nagaland's chief minister. Officials from both states, including Assam's Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Nagaland's Deputy CM Y Patton, convened at the proposed site to plan their next steps collaboratively.

Despite having the Assam CM's approval, Minister Patowary decided to wait for Nagaland's endorsement, emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation. Deputy CM Patton assured that the status quo along the interstate border would be maintained, as mandated by a court order.

Officials visited the Rengma Forest to discuss the ecological importance and the need for joint efforts in forest conservation. Further action will follow subsequent discussions between the chief ministers of both states, underscoring their commitment to sustainable border region development.

