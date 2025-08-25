Supreme Court Highlights Ecological Crisis in Himachal Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed an amicus curiae to assist in a suo motu case addressing the ecological crisis in Himachal Pradesh. The case highlights the worsening environmental conditions, stressing the urgent need for remedial action.

Previously, another bench had warned of the state's deterioration, stating it would "vanish in thin air" if immediate actions were not taken. A recent report by Himachal Pradesh's advocate general was submitted to the court about the environmental conditions.

The court emphasized that factors like hydropower projects, deforestation, and uncontrolled tourism contribute significantly to the state's ecological damage. The need for informed planning, considering local environmental specificities, was also underscored.

