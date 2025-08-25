Left Menu

Supreme Court Highlights Ecological Crisis in Himachal Pradesh

The Supreme Court is addressing ecological concerns in Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing the alarming impact of climate change. The court is focusing on issues like hydropower projects and tourism. An amicus curiae will assist in the case. The state is urged to act urgently to mitigate environmental degradation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:46 IST
Supreme Court Highlights Ecological Crisis in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed an amicus curiae to assist in a suo motu case addressing the ecological crisis in Himachal Pradesh. The case highlights the worsening environmental conditions, stressing the urgent need for remedial action.

Previously, another bench had warned of the state's deterioration, stating it would "vanish in thin air" if immediate actions were not taken. A recent report by Himachal Pradesh's advocate general was submitted to the court about the environmental conditions.

The court emphasized that factors like hydropower projects, deforestation, and uncontrolled tourism contribute significantly to the state's ecological damage. The need for informed planning, considering local environmental specificities, was also underscored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

 Global
2
Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

 India
3
Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

 Russia
4
India Stands Firm Against US Tariff Pressure

India Stands Firm Against US Tariff Pressure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025