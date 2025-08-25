Swift Rescue Mission in Jalandhar: 30 Rescued Amid Ammonia Gas Leak

In a dramatic rescue operation, around 30 workers were saved following an ammonia gas leak at a Jalandhar-based milk products factory on Monday evening.

Quick to respond, firefighters broke through a factory wall located in the Surgical Complex to evacuate employees who were caught inside. The alarm was initially raised at 5:15 p.m., prompting the emergency services to employ ladders and a crane in the rescue mission.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Maninder Singh confirmed that the situation is now under control and praised the swift and efficient efforts of his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)