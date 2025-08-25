Left Menu

Swift Rescue Mission in Jalandhar: 30 Rescued Amid Ammonia Gas Leak

Approximately 30 employees were saved following an ammonia gas leak at a milk products facility in Jalandhar. Firefighters acted quickly, breaching a wall to evacuate workers trapped within. Officials received notification at 5:15 pm and used ladders and a crane for the rescue. The situation is now stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:15 IST
Swift Rescue Mission in Jalandhar: 30 Rescued Amid Ammonia Gas Leak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, around 30 workers were saved following an ammonia gas leak at a Jalandhar-based milk products factory on Monday evening.

Quick to respond, firefighters broke through a factory wall located in the Surgical Complex to evacuate employees who were caught inside. The alarm was initially raised at 5:15 p.m., prompting the emergency services to employ ladders and a crane in the rescue mission.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Maninder Singh confirmed that the situation is now under control and praised the swift and efficient efforts of his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

 Global
2
KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

 India
3
FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

 Global
4
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoologica...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025