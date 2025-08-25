Swift Rescue Mission in Jalandhar: 30 Rescued Amid Ammonia Gas Leak
Approximately 30 employees were saved following an ammonia gas leak at a milk products facility in Jalandhar. Firefighters acted quickly, breaching a wall to evacuate workers trapped within. Officials received notification at 5:15 pm and used ladders and a crane for the rescue. The situation is now stable.
In a dramatic rescue operation, around 30 workers were saved following an ammonia gas leak at a Jalandhar-based milk products factory on Monday evening.
Quick to respond, firefighters broke through a factory wall located in the Surgical Complex to evacuate employees who were caught inside. The alarm was initially raised at 5:15 p.m., prompting the emergency services to employ ladders and a crane in the rescue mission.
Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Maninder Singh confirmed that the situation is now under control and praised the swift and efficient efforts of his team.
