Left Menu

Diminishing Wildlands: A Comprehensive Audit of Jharkhand's Sanctuaries

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report reveals alarming declines in tree coverage, habitat quality, and wildlife populations in Jharkhand's sanctuaries and national park from 2017 to 2021. The audit highlights mismanagement, inadequate planning, and unutilized funds as critical issues affecting conservation efforts in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:34 IST
Diminishing Wildlands: A Comprehensive Audit of Jharkhand's Sanctuaries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has highlighted severe environmental concerns within Jharkhand's wildlife sanctuaries and national park. The data, presented in the state assembly, reveals significant declines in tree coverage, habitat quality, and wildlife populations over the four-year period from 2017 to 2021.

The audit discovered that tree-covered areas shrank by 2.60%, while bare ground and developed land rose by 13.51% and 22.33%, respectively. Wildlife numbers showed volatility, from 20,028 in 2017-18 to 19,882 in 2020-21, indicating potential shortcomings in census methodologies.

The report exposed financial mismanagement with Rs 41.22 crore remaining unutilized and administrative inadequacies in managing conservation efforts. It called for urgent action on resource allocation, community rights settlement, and staff recruitment to avert ecological degradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

 Global
2
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoologica...

 India
3
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

 India
4
Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025