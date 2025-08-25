Diminishing Wildlands: A Comprehensive Audit of Jharkhand's Sanctuaries

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has highlighted severe environmental concerns within Jharkhand's wildlife sanctuaries and national park. The data, presented in the state assembly, reveals significant declines in tree coverage, habitat quality, and wildlife populations over the four-year period from 2017 to 2021.

The audit discovered that tree-covered areas shrank by 2.60%, while bare ground and developed land rose by 13.51% and 22.33%, respectively. Wildlife numbers showed volatility, from 20,028 in 2017-18 to 19,882 in 2020-21, indicating potential shortcomings in census methodologies.

The report exposed financial mismanagement with Rs 41.22 crore remaining unutilized and administrative inadequacies in managing conservation efforts. It called for urgent action on resource allocation, community rights settlement, and staff recruitment to avert ecological degradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)