Left Menu

A New Wave: Haryana's Commitment to a Cleaner Yamuna

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized previous Delhi administrations for inadequate efforts to clean the Yamuna. He announced the removal of 16,000 metric tonnes of waste and the setup of new sewage treatment plants as part of ongoing revitalization efforts, emphasizing future collaboration with Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:42 IST
A New Wave: Haryana's Commitment to a Cleaner Yamuna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has openly criticized the performance of former Delhi administrations, led by the AAP government, regarding the dire state of the Yamuna River. Speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, he alleged that no tangible actions were executed to combat pollution in the waterway.

Saini reported that 16,000 metric tonnes of waste have been extricated from the Yamuna over the last four months. Additionally, efforts to establish sewage treatment plants in Delhi are underway, marking a significant stride in the river's ongoing rehabilitation.

A joint committee comprising officials from the Central Water Commission as well as from Haryana and Delhi has been proposed. The committee aims to not only focus on the river's cleanliness but also address any related challenges, taking inspiration from efforts made for the Ganga River. Saini assured that this initiative remains a top priority for both states, with an improved state of the Yamuna expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

 Global
2
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoologica...

 India
3
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

 India
4
Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025