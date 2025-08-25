A New Wave: Haryana's Commitment to a Cleaner Yamuna

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has openly criticized the performance of former Delhi administrations, led by the AAP government, regarding the dire state of the Yamuna River. Speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, he alleged that no tangible actions were executed to combat pollution in the waterway.

Saini reported that 16,000 metric tonnes of waste have been extricated from the Yamuna over the last four months. Additionally, efforts to establish sewage treatment plants in Delhi are underway, marking a significant stride in the river's ongoing rehabilitation.

A joint committee comprising officials from the Central Water Commission as well as from Haryana and Delhi has been proposed. The committee aims to not only focus on the river's cleanliness but also address any related challenges, taking inspiration from efforts made for the Ganga River. Saini assured that this initiative remains a top priority for both states, with an improved state of the Yamuna expected soon.

