Fire Breaks Out at Kerala Crematorium: Three Injured

On Monday, a routine funeral at a gas-fired crematorium in Ranni, Kerala, turned tragic when a fire broke out, injuring three people. Local police confirmed the incident happened during a funeral ritual.

The accident occurred as the body of an elderly woman was being cremated. Camphor was lit as part of the rituals, and a suspected gas leak from the cremation unit caused the fire. People standing nearby were caught in the flames.

Relatives allege that the crematorium staff were intoxicated at the time, demanding an investigation and corrective measures. The local panchayat expressed regret and promised a thorough inquiry. Officials reassured that the injured victims' conditions are stable and not life-threatening.

(With inputs from agencies.)