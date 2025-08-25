Fire Breaks Out at Kerala Crematorium: Three Injured
A fire incident at a gas-fired crematorium in Ranni, Kerala, injured three people during a funeral. A gas leak in the cremation unit is believed to have sparked the fire. Allegations have been made against the staff, prompting calls for a detailed investigation.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, a routine funeral at a gas-fired crematorium in Ranni, Kerala, turned tragic when a fire broke out, injuring three people. Local police confirmed the incident happened during a funeral ritual.
The accident occurred as the body of an elderly woman was being cremated. Camphor was lit as part of the rituals, and a suspected gas leak from the cremation unit caused the fire. People standing nearby were caught in the flames.
Relatives allege that the crematorium staff were intoxicated at the time, demanding an investigation and corrective measures. The local panchayat expressed regret and promised a thorough inquiry. Officials reassured that the injured victims' conditions are stable and not life-threatening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- crematorium
- fire
- injured
- funeral
- gasp illancuddle
- accident
- Ranni
- inquiry
ALSO READ
Highway Mishap Leaves Six Constables Injured in Uttar Pradesh
The Colorado Funeral Home Scandal: Deceit, Decay, and a Plea for Justice
Eight people killed, four injured in head-on collision between minivan, truck in Patna: Police.
5 people die, 1 missing, many injured as heavy rain wreaks havoc in Jharkhand: officials.
Four IDF Soldiers Lightly Injured in Southern Syria Explosion