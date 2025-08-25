Left Menu

Beas River Breaches Spark Flood Fears in Hoshiarpur Villages

Severe flooding in Hoshiarpur's Motla and Mehtabpur villages resulted from Beas river breaches following heavy rainfall. The floods inundated agricultural fields and homes, prompting rescue operations and relief efforts. Punjab officials, including Water Resources Minister Goyal, visited the affected areas and promised compensation and safeguarding measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Severe flooding has affected several villages in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, with significant breaches occurring in the Beas river embankments near Motla and Mehtabpur, officials reported. The surge followed heavy rainfall and water release from the Pong dam. Standing crops and homes in low-lying areas remain submerged, while a slow recession of floodwaters brings some relief to residents.

Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal inspected the inundated areas, accompanied by local leaders and officials. Goyal assured residents that the state government would address crop and property losses and described ongoing efforts to reinforce embankments. The administration allocated Rs 276 crore for flood protection measures and deployed sandbags along compromised bunds.

Rescue operations continue as many villages, including Kolian and Haler Janardhan, face infrastructure damage. Local evacuation efforts have been carried out, with residents relocated to temporary shelters, such as government schools. Relief supplies, coordinated by the District Red Cross Society, include food, medical aid, and essential goods to support affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

