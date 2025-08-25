FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts
A group of 35 FEMA employees warned Congress of potential disaster mismanagement due to the Trump administration's inexperienced appointees. They highlighted underpreparedness reminiscent of Hurricane Katrina, criticizing leaders like Kristi Noem and David Richardson. The letter calls for FEMA's independence from the DHS and warns against funding cuts.
A significant internal conflict has surfaced within FEMA as a letter penned by 35 current employees highlighted severe concerns regarding the agency's leadership under the Trump administration. The employees criticized the lack of qualifications among high-level appointees, reminiscent of the agency's failures during Hurricane Katrina.
The letter discerningly warns that the bureaucratic oversight enforced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—specifically, her review of all contracts exceeding $100,000—has hampered FEMA's efficiency, posing risks comparable to the catastrophic aftermath of Katrina. Acting FEMA director David Richardson's perceived naivety on disaster management has also drawn rigorous scrutiny.
With the looming shadow of a $1 billion reduction in grant funding, the letter urgently calls for Congress to shield FEMA from such financial drains and advocate for leadership with robust disaster response experience, further emphasizing the agency's dire need for independence from DHS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
