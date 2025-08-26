Wildfires Rage Through Oregon and California: Homes Destroyed, Vineyards Spared
Wildfires have destroyed ten structures, including four homes, in central Oregon, while a fire in Northern California's wine country has spared key vineyards. Oregon firefighters contained 15% of the Flat Fire amid tough conditions, while the Pickett Fire in Napa County remains a threat. A firefighter died in Montana.
Ten structures, including four homes, have been destroyed in a devastating wildfire sweeping through central Oregon, prompting thousands of residents to evacuate. As of Monday, a blaze continues to threaten Deschutes and Jefferson counties, with firefighters managing to save hundreds of buildings from the 34-square-mile Flat Fire, which is 15% contained.
In Northern California's wine country, the Pickett Fire has charred about 10 square miles of Napa County. Famous vineyards have been spared so far, thanks to favorable wind directions. However, potential thunderstorms could complicate firefighting efforts.
Tragically, a firefighter in Montana died of a cardiac emergency while battling the Bivens Creek fire, stressing the perilous conditions faced by those on the frontlines across the West.
