Vantara's Commitment to Wildlife Welfare Amid SIT Inquiry

Vantara, a zoological rescue centre by Reliance Foundation, is cooperating with a Supreme Court-appointed SIT to investigate allegations of non-compliance and animal acquisition from India and abroad. Committed to transparency and law adherence, Vantara continues its mission of animal welfare without allowing speculation to influence the investigation process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:52 IST
Vantara, the zoological rescue and rehabilitation facility of Reliance Foundation, has pledged complete cooperation with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) established by the Supreme Court to probe claims of legal non-compliance and questionable animal acquisitions. This development follows two public interest litigations pointing to alleged irregularities.

The SIT, led by former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar, was tasked to scrutinize Vantara's operations, including the importation of elephants and adherence to wildlife protection regulations. Despite the inquiry, the court clarified that its order did not imply any findings regarding the allegations against Vantara or the statutory bodies.

Vantara emphasized its dedication to legal transparency and animal welfare, stating its readiness to support the SIT while focusing on its core mission of rescuing and caring for animals. The center urged the proceedings to prioritize animal interests over unwarranted conjecture, ensuring a fair and focused investigation.

