Tension Escalates: Protests and Conflict in Gaza

Escalating conflict in Gaza prompts more Palestinians to flee as Israeli forces continue operations against Hamas. A nationwide Israeli protest demands hostage release and an end to the war. Recent strikes killed at least 34, intensifying the humanitarian crisis. Protesters voice concerns about the war's objectives and future governance in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:21 IST
Amid escalating tensions in Gaza, more Palestinian families evacuated their homes on Tuesday due to intensified Israeli shelling in outlying areas of Gaza City. The evacuation coincided with nationwide protests in Israel demanding the release of hostages and an end to the persistent conflict.

Residents reported continuous Israeli aerial and tank shelling through the night in eastern suburbs of Gaza City, including Sabra, Shejaia, and Tuffah, extending north to Jabalia town, resulting in extensive destruction of roads and homes. The Israeli military claims their operations aim to locate weapons and dismantle tunnels utilized by militants.

Despite domestic and international criticism, Israel plans to intensify its offensive in Gaza City, targeting what they claim is Hamas' remaining stronghold. The conflict, ignited on October 7, 2023, has resulted in significant casualties, with recent Israeli strike casualties reaching at least 34 overnight. Hostage families launched a 'Day of Disruption' protest, questioning the war's objectives, future governance of Gaza, and addressing the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

