THT Grants: Empowering Grassroots Conservation Across India
The Habitats Trust (THT) has announced the eighth edition of its grants, allocating INR 3.8 crore to eight conservation projects across India. These grants support lesser-known species and critical habitats, with a new research grant aimed at interdisciplinary approaches. Since 2018, THT has supported over 31 projects, affirming its commitment to biodiversity preservation.
The Habitats Trust (THT) recently unveiled the recipients of its eighth annual grants, distributing a record INR 3.8 crore to eight conservation initiatives nationwide. This funding aims to protect often-overlooked species and vital habitats.
Highlighting the significance of interdisciplinary research in conservation strategies, THT introduced a new research grant category. Notable projects include efforts by the Grameen Sahara to manage community forests in Assam and the HUME Centre's work on conserving species in the Western Ghats.
Since 2018, the grants have supported 31 projects, advancing ecological security and biodiversity. The substantial funding underlines THT's ongoing dedication to nurturing India's rich yet fragile natural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
