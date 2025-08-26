Left Menu

Human Activities Spur Aerosol Growth and Cloud Formation in Coastal India

A recent study reveals that human activities along India's coastlines significantly contribute to aerosol growth, contradicting previous beliefs about organic particles inhibiting cloud formation. Conducted by IIT Madras and Max Planck Institute researchers, the study shows human-induced emissions promote cloud formation and influence climate patterns, challenging existing climate models.

A groundbreaking study has uncovered the substantial impact of human activities on aerosol growth along India's coastlines, findings that upend traditional notions about organic particles and cloud formation. Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, Germany, reveal that instead of hindering cloud development, a rise in organic particles encourages cloud condensation.

Published in the reputed American Chemical Society's ES&T Air Journal, the study highlights how anthropogenic emissions have driven a notable increase in cloud condensation nuclei (CCN) concentrations post-COVID-19 lockdown. This surge in aerosol particles, originating from gases through atmospheric chemical processes, emphasizes the complex role of organic matter in climate dynamics.

The research challenges prevalent beliefs about aerosol-cloud interactions and provides critical data to refine climate models. Experts like M Ravichandran, Climate Scientist and Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, underscore the significance of understanding human influence on climate, noting the potential impact on future atmospheric behavior.

