Andhra Court remands suspended IPS officer N Sanjay till September 9

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:42 IST
Andhra Court remands suspended IPS officer N Sanjay till September 9
  • India

A local court here on Tuesday remanded suspended IPS officer N Sanjay until September 9, said a government source.

Sanjay had worked as the chief of CID under the erstwhile YSRCP government and was accused of misusing public funds.

''The ACB Court has remanded IPS officer N Sanjay till September 9 over irregularities,'' the source told PTI.

He is accused of misusing funds in the work, development and maintenance of AGNI (automated governance & NoC integration) NoC web portal and other alleged issues while working as the director general of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response & Fire Services.

Likewise, he is also accused of misappropriating funds allotted for training of police personnel in creating awareness among SCs and STs about the rights of victims and rules of Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act, 1989 while working as additional director general of police in the CID.

The TDP-led NDA government had extended his suspension by six months till November 27, 2025 on May 27.

