Tragic Torrents: Catastrophic Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc in Jammu

In a tragic series of events, floods and landslides devastated the Jammu region on Tuesday, resulting in the death of at least 13 people, including nine pilgrims on the Vaishno Devi route. The relentless rains led to flashfloods and infrastructure collapse across the region.

Severe damage was recorded, with bridges and mobile towers among the many casualties. Telecom services were disrupted, isolating residents. Roads and rail connections were severely affected, with major highways closed and train services suspended. The Army has mobilized relief operations to assist affected communities.

Authorities have declared an emergency, urging citizens to avoid risky areas. The Meteorological Department forecasts continued heavy rains, heightening the risk of further landslides and floods. Officials are prioritizing rescue and relief missions, while schools and key facilities remain shut until conditions improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)