Tragic Torrents: Catastrophic Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc in Jammu

Devastating floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in at least 13 deaths, significant infrastructure damage, and communication breakdowns. The pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi was suspended, and roads and train routes were blocked. Relief efforts are underway as authorities respond to this natural disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic series of events, floods and landslides devastated the Jammu region on Tuesday, resulting in the death of at least 13 people, including nine pilgrims on the Vaishno Devi route. The relentless rains led to flashfloods and infrastructure collapse across the region.

Severe damage was recorded, with bridges and mobile towers among the many casualties. Telecom services were disrupted, isolating residents. Roads and rail connections were severely affected, with major highways closed and train services suspended. The Army has mobilized relief operations to assist affected communities.

Authorities have declared an emergency, urging citizens to avoid risky areas. The Meteorological Department forecasts continued heavy rains, heightening the risk of further landslides and floods. Officials are prioritizing rescue and relief missions, while schools and key facilities remain shut until conditions improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

