Drones Donated by Canada to Strengthen Jamaica's Hurricane Response

Jamaica is set to enhance its disaster response services using drones donated by Canada. The region faces stronger hurricanes due to climate change. The drones will conduct post-disaster risk assessments, minimizing human risk. The 2025 hurricane season is predicted to be above-normal with increased hurricane activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 04:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jamaica is preparing to fortify its disaster response services with the help of drones donated by Canada, according to state information service JIS. As climate change fuels stronger hurricanes, this technological aid is crucial in the Caribbean's proactive approach to disaster management.

The U.S. government's projections for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season anticipate an 'above-normal' level of activity. This is attributed to warmer ocean temperatures and favorable developmental conditions for storms, placing small island states at heightened risk despite their minimal greenhouse gas emissions.

The deployment of drones, according to GIS project manager Okieno Samuels, will be pivotal in conducting post-disaster assessments efficiently and safely, eliminating the need for human evaluators to enter hazardous zones. While specific details on the quantity of Canadian drones weren't disclosed, this effort highlights the increasing reliance on technology to mitigate climate-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

