Drones Donated by Canada to Strengthen Jamaica's Hurricane Response

Jamaica is preparing to fortify its disaster response services with the help of drones donated by Canada, according to state information service JIS. As climate change fuels stronger hurricanes, this technological aid is crucial in the Caribbean's proactive approach to disaster management.

The U.S. government's projections for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season anticipate an 'above-normal' level of activity. This is attributed to warmer ocean temperatures and favorable developmental conditions for storms, placing small island states at heightened risk despite their minimal greenhouse gas emissions.

The deployment of drones, according to GIS project manager Okieno Samuels, will be pivotal in conducting post-disaster assessments efficiently and safely, eliminating the need for human evaluators to enter hazardous zones. While specific details on the quantity of Canadian drones weren't disclosed, this effort highlights the increasing reliance on technology to mitigate climate-related challenges.

