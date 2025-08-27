IAF's Rapid Response to Landslide Devastation at Vaishno Devi

An Indian Air Force C-130 transport aircraft arrived in Jammu on Wednesday, loaded with essential relief and rescue materials for victims of a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, according to sources.

The aircraft, which took off from Hindan Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, carried supplies from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts. Additionally, helicopter units such as Chinook and Mi-17 V5 are on 'active standby' at bases in Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar, and Pathankot, the source noted.

The disaster, which struck on Tuesday, claimed the lives of nine pilgrims and injured 21 others along the Vaishno Devi route near Adhkuwari. Meanwhile, heavy rains persistently batter the region, resulting in thousands being evacuated from the flooded low-lying areas, as Jammu and Kashmir grapple with widespread chaos caused by the inclement weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)