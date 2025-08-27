Left Menu

IAF's Rapid Response to Landslide Devastation at Vaishno Devi

An IAF C-130 aircraft delivered relief supplies to Jammu for those impacted by a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Helicopters are on standby, supporting ongoing rescue operations. Torrential rain has exacerbated the situation, with evacuations underway due to floods in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Air Force C-130 transport aircraft arrived in Jammu on Wednesday, loaded with essential relief and rescue materials for victims of a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, according to sources.

The aircraft, which took off from Hindan Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, carried supplies from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts. Additionally, helicopter units such as Chinook and Mi-17 V5 are on 'active standby' at bases in Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar, and Pathankot, the source noted.

The disaster, which struck on Tuesday, claimed the lives of nine pilgrims and injured 21 others along the Vaishno Devi route near Adhkuwari. Meanwhile, heavy rains persistently batter the region, resulting in thousands being evacuated from the flooded low-lying areas, as Jammu and Kashmir grapple with widespread chaos caused by the inclement weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

