Tragic Collapse: A Mother's Last Embrace in Virar

A tragic building collapse in Virar, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of a mother and toddler, with nine others injured. The incident involved the 'illegal' Ramabai Apartment, constructed in 2012. Rescue operations are underway, with structural assessments being conducted on nearby buildings for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heartbreaking incident in Virar, Maharashtra, a young mother and her toddler lost their lives in a building collapse that left nine others injured.

The 13-year-old Ramabai Apartment's rear portion gave way, trapping many under the debris. Rescuers are working tirelessly, yet the tragedy has cast a shadow over Ganesh festival celebrations.

The local authorities are continuing search operations and assessing nearby structures' stability to prevent further calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

