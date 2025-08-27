Tragic Collapse: A Mother's Last Embrace in Virar

In a heartbreaking incident in Virar, Maharashtra, a young mother and her toddler lost their lives in a building collapse that left nine others injured.

The 13-year-old Ramabai Apartment's rear portion gave way, trapping many under the debris. Rescuers are working tirelessly, yet the tragedy has cast a shadow over Ganesh festival celebrations.

The local authorities are continuing search operations and assessing nearby structures' stability to prevent further calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)