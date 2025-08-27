River Rivalry: India-Pakistan Tensions Rise Amid Flood Crisis
Amid intense monsoon rains, India releases dam water into rivers flowing into Pakistan, prompting flood warnings in Pakistan's Punjab province. As tensions rise between the nations, the release risks exacerbating regional disputes and affecting a population already grappling with widespread monsoon flooding.
In a dramatic move on Wednesday, India opened all major dam gates in its section of the Kashmir region following relentless rains. This prompted a flood warning to Pakistan for rivers which scatter across borders from India. Islamabad, acknowledging the alert, issued a deluge warning for three bordering rivers.
The constant monsoon downpours have already inflicted chaos on both nations, escalating the flood threat in Pakistan's densely populated Punjab province. Pakistani authorities cite heavy rains compounded by India's water release as the primary flood triggers, endangering the region that sustains half of the country's 240 million population.
With close to 200,000 cusecs anticipated to be discharged by India, concerns mount over future releases. As tensions simmer between these nuclear-armed adversaries, with past skirmishes exacerbating distrust, further floods blamed on India could aggravate diplomatic strains.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- flooding
- dams
- Kashmir
- monsoon
- Punjab
- disaster warning
- evacuation
- cusecs
ALSO READ
Incessant Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Trains Cancelled
Yamuna River Nears Danger Mark Amid Active Monsoon in Delhi
Tropical Agrosystem Eyes Revenue Surge as Monsoon Boosts Demand
Massive Relief Operation Underway in Landslide-hit Jammu and Kashmir
Deadly Landslides and Floods Ravage Northern India and Punjab