Punjab Faces Devastating Floods: Rescue Operations Intensified

Punjab is experiencing devastating floods due to incessant rainfall, prompting intensified rescue efforts by NDRF and the Army. Key areas affected include Amritsar, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur. Relief camps have been established, and officials emphasize on providing support and minimizing damage to affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathankot | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Punjab, heavy rains have unleashed devastating floods, prompting intensified rescue operations led by the NDRF and Army. The floods have affected major areas, including Amritsar, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur.

Officials have deployed boats to rescue individuals stranded in flooded sectors, particularly in the Ajnala vicinity. Relief camps have been set up at strategic locations in Pathankot to accommodate displaced residents, as rescue teams continue to evacuate vulnerable populations.

Local authorities urge the public not to panic, stressing the importance of utilizing dedicated support hotlines. Efforts are concentrated on safeguarding lives and property, as well as minimizing the extensive agricultural damage caused by swollen rivers such as the Ravi, Ujh, and Jalalian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

