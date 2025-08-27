Left Menu

Martin Charitable Trust Partners with Rotary International for Greener Tamil Nadu

The Martin Charitable Trust, led by Mr. Jose Charles Martin, partners with Rotary International to expand the Miyawaki Forest Initiative across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. This landmark collaboration aims to enhance environmental sustainability and community well-being, building on previous successes in creating sustainable corporate social responsibility models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Martin Charitable Trust, under the leadership of Mr. Jose Charles Martin, has forged a significant partnership with Rotary International to extend the Miyawaki Forest Initiative across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Announced at the LEAD 25 – Rotary India Leadership Conclave, this effort aims to bolster environmental sustainability and strengthen community well-being.

The collaboration is a continuation of Martin Group's success in Mettupalayam, where a Miyawaki forest with 1,500 native trees across 7,000 sq. ft. was developed as a CSR model. Mr. Martin emphasized the initiative's focus on sustainability and biodiversity, aiming for long-term community impact.

The event, attended by key civic leaders, not only fostered civic-corporate partnerships but also saw Mr. Martin honored as an Honorary Rotarian, recognizing his contributions to humanitarian service. Martin Charitable Trust remains committed to projects uplifting communities and preserving ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

