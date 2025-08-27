Left Menu

Punjab Floods Wreak Havoc: Over 8,000 Acres Submerged

A devastating flood crisis in Punjab has submerged over 8,000 acres of farmland in 44 villages. Relief efforts are underway with camps set up for displaced residents. Water from the Pong Dam and Beas river continues to impact the region, threatening crops and creating concerns over cattle fodder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a severe flood crisis, more than 8,000 acres of farmland across 44 villages in Punjab's district have been inundated, officials reported on Wednesday. The flooding, exacerbated by water inflow from the Pong Dam reaching 1,393 feet, has sparked urgent relief efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain detailed the village-wise impact and revealed that 12 relief camps are accommodating 646 displaced residents. Essential supplies, including water, sanitation kits, and mosquito repellents, are being distributed to the flood-affected areas.

The situation remains dire as the Beas river swells again, threatening standing crops and prompting calls for government compensation. In some villages, residents have evacuated while others remain to protect their properties amid fears of theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

