Karnataka Braces for Heavy Rains and Orange Alerts

Heavy rains battered multiple regions of Karnataka, including the bustling streets of Bengaluru, leading to traffic congestion at major intersections on Wednesday. The state capital recorded 4.3 mm of rainfall between 9 am and 5:30 pm, while coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada witnessed substantial showers, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an 'orange' alert.

Rainfall also affected Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Tumakuru, and Mysuru, among others. According to the IMD, several districts are expected to continue experiencing heavy rainfall until August 30, with an 'orange' alert applicable for coastal, Malnad, north interior, and south interior regions until August 29.

An 'orange' alert is issued when daily rainfall amounts range between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. In the north interior districts, wind speeds of 30–40 kmph are anticipated to persist until August 28, with similar conditions likely in the south interior districts through August 29. The forecast for Bengaluru anticipates generally cloudy skies, accompanied by light to moderate rain or thundershowers in some areas, sustained winds of 30–40 kmph, and temperatures ranging from a high of 28 degrees Celsius to a low of 20 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)