Kashmir Floods 2023: High Alert and Rescue Efforts Underway

Heavy rains in Kashmir led to flooding in Srinagar and Anantnag, prompting swift action from local administrations to ensure public safety. Officials remained on high alert, as water levels in the Jhelum River breached critical marks in certain areas.

Authorities in the region have activated comprehensive response mechanisms to mitigate risks, evacuating affected residents, and ensuring the preparedness of emergency services. Meanwhile, weather conditions have started showing signs of improvement, offering some respite.

Minister for Jal Shakti and other key officials reviewed the situation, emphasizing the importance of a proactive approach to minimize potential damage. Public advisories cover safety protocols for residents and tourists, urging caution and preparedness amid potential flood threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)