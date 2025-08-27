Kashmir Floods 2023: High Alert and Rescue Efforts Underway
Kashmir faced severe flooding in Srinagar and Anantnag due to heavy rains, prompting high alert and swift response from authorities. While water levels began receding in south Kashmir, the Jhelum River breached the flood alert mark. Efforts to ensure public safety continue, with preparedness reviews led by officials.
Heavy rains in Kashmir led to flooding in Srinagar and Anantnag, prompting swift action from local administrations to ensure public safety. Officials remained on high alert, as water levels in the Jhelum River breached critical marks in certain areas.
Authorities in the region have activated comprehensive response mechanisms to mitigate risks, evacuating affected residents, and ensuring the preparedness of emergency services. Meanwhile, weather conditions have started showing signs of improvement, offering some respite.
Minister for Jal Shakti and other key officials reviewed the situation, emphasizing the importance of a proactive approach to minimize potential damage. Public advisories cover safety protocols for residents and tourists, urging caution and preparedness amid potential flood threats.
